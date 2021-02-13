Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Update

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the January 14th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of UBEOF opened at $21.51 on Friday. Ube Industries has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51.
About Ube Industries
