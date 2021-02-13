Ubex (UBEX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $93,597.00

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Ubex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $554,710.51 and approximately $93,597.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00016066 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.35 or 0.00808589 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

