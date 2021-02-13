Ubiq (UBQ) Market Capitalization Tops $17.75 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 63.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $17.75 million and approximately $105,125.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,986.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.29 or 0.03833646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.33 or 0.00451892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $622.94 or 0.01325788 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.77 or 0.00540095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.95 or 0.00521322 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.96 or 0.00391525 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00029896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

