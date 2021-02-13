UCA Coin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $61,387.00 (UCA)

UCA Coin (CURRENCY:UCA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. UCA Coin has a market capitalization of $6.46 million and $61,387.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One UCA Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00277369 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00099243 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00081048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00087154 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,556.56 or 1.01020475 BTC.

About UCA Coin

UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,279,562,780 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,855,114 coins. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com

UCA Coin Coin Trading

UCA Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

