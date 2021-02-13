UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Short Interest Update

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the January 14th total of 280,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 530.3 days.
OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $105.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day moving average is $112.42. UCB has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $131.00.
UCB Company Profile
