UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.42% of UFP Technologies worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPT. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 387.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 53,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $47.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.92. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $53.68.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sidoti assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

