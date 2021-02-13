Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Ulta Beauty worth $37,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $13,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $319.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $322.11.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.15.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

