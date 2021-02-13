Ultra 1-Day Volume Tops $1.23 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 13th. Ultra has a market cap of $63.44 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,481.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $690.56 or 0.01454390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.07 or 0.00572994 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00041752 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000778 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009202 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,577,698 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

