Ultragate (ULG) Price Hits $0.0024

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last seven days, Ultragate has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ultragate has a total market cap of $25,167.80 and approximately $39.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultragate coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00025574 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000996 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001461 BTC.

About Ultragate

Ultragate is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 10,610,253 coins. Ultragate’s official website is www.ultragate.net

Ultragate Coin Trading

Ultragate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultragate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultragate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultragate using one of the exchanges listed above.

