Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $4.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

