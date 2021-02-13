UMA (UMA) Achieves Market Cap of $1.71 Billion

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One UMA token can now be purchased for $30.57 or 0.00064227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and $122.59 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UMA has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00060672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00276485 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00088726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00088150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00090407 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,626.08 or 0.97950728 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00188175 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,407,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,783,184 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.