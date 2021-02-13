UMB Bank N A MO Buys 11,015 Shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30.

