UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,536,000 after buying an additional 646,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,535,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,787,701,000 after buying an additional 85,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,849,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,883,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,155,000 after buying an additional 36,806 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $313.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.37 and its 200 day moving average is $244.26. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $318.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,920 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

