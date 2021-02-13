UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137,604 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,973.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,070,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $113.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

