UMB Bank N A MO Has $2.72 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB opened at $132.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.51. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

