UMB Bank N A MO Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,675 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 525,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,710,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD opened at $260.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

