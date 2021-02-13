UMB Bank N A MO Has $4.23 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 730.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $770.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $623.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.79.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $485.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $386.83 and a 1 year high of $664.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $503.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.