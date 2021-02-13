UMB Bank N A MO Has $5.92 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,871 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $217.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

