UMB Bank N A MO Has $6.27 Million Holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,662 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO owned 0.06% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGIB. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $105,000.

IGIB opened at $61.20 on Friday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.11 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.27.

