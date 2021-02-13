UMB Bank N A MO Has $6.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.87. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

