UMB Bank N A MO Has $6.82 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,270 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in CVS Health by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 535.7% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 762,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,131,000 after acquiring an additional 642,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,614,000 after acquiring an additional 633,678 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78. The company has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.69.

In related news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.