UMB Bank N A MO Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE O opened at $62.46 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.42.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.