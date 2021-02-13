UMB Bank N A MO Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 252.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,097 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 136,888 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

NYSE:LUV opened at $51.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

