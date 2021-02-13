UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $178.70 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.07.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.