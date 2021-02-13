UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 1,035 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,834 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,339 shares of company stock valued at $233,359,064. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

NFLX stock opened at $556.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $531.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.36. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $246.48 billion, a PE ratio of 89.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.