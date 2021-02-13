UMB Bank N A MO Purchases Shares of 6,890 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.25.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $544.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $495.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.35. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $545.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

