UMB Bank N A MO Sells 10,751 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,938 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 94,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $243.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Macquarie increased their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.