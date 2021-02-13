UMB Bank N A MO Sells 10,907 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,907 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

Shares of TROW opened at $163.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.84. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

