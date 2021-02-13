UMB Bank N A MO Sells 11,094 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,094 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 14,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $63.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.16.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

