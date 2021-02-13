UMB Bank N A MO Sells 1,128 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Darwin Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,870,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $333.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.91. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.