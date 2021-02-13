UMB Bank N A MO Sells 15,108 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,108 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.2% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 31,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 41,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The stock has a market cap of $135.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

