UMB Bank N A MO Sells 2,037 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

UMB Bank N A MO trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in American Electric Power by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,546 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $78.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.13. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

