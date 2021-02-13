UMB Bank N A MO Sells 695 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth $491,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Cintas by 342.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $342.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.99. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.33 and a one year high of $369.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.