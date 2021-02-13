UMB Bank N A MO Sells 7,972 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,972 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $127.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $127.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

