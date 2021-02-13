UMB Bank N A MO Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 183,488 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 52,112 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,962,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.73, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $59.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

