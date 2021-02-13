UMB Bank N A MO Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,130,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,865,000 after purchasing an additional 192,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,358,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,572,000 after acquiring an additional 190,711 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,385,000 after acquiring an additional 670,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after buying an additional 195,368 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $157.97 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $158.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

