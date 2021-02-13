UMB Bank N A MO Trims Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,405 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,571,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,115,354,000 after purchasing an additional 696,521 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after purchasing an additional 695,284 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 697,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,606,000 after purchasing an additional 594,149 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,879,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,573,000 after purchasing an additional 476,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of American Tower by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,102,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,645,000 after buying an additional 467,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $227.19 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

