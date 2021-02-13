Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Up 99.5% in January

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 99.5% from the January 14th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS UMICY opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68. Umicore has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

