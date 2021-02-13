Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens began coverage on Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.12.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,407 shares of company stock valued at $300,947. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,769,000 after purchasing an additional 377,002 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 115.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171,874 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,593,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 65,261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 8.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after purchasing an additional 278,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,096,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,883,000 after purchasing an additional 52,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

