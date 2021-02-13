UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $25,084.28 and $50.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00046091 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 62% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000193 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000096 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars.

