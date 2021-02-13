Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) One Day Volume Hits $18.83 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be bought for approximately $26.31 or 0.00055371 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $75.16 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.26 or 0.00324643 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008871 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010523 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,657.87 or 0.03489101 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004307 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,856,576 tokens. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

