Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.45 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be bought for $26.85 or 0.00057000 BTC on exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $76.70 million and approximately $22.45 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded up 75.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00355705 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,752.40 or 0.03720303 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,856,576 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

