UniLend (UFT) Price Tops $1.35

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. UniLend has a market cap of $19.08 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniLend has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar. One UniLend token can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00067247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $493.59 or 0.01054936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00055984 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,597.71 or 0.05552066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026932 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

UniLend (CRYPTO:UFT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,084,300 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

