Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $31,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $213.16 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $221.28. The company has a market capitalization of $142.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

