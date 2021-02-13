Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $3,343,000. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 261,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,389,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP traded up $5.93 on Friday, reaching $213.16. 3,318,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,918,285. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.04 and its 200-day moving average is $198.79. The company has a market cap of $142.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

