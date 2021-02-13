Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €26.71 ($31.42).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UN01. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) target price on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) target price on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €30.24 ($35.58) on Friday. Uniper SE has a twelve month low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a twelve month high of €31.28 ($36.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of €28.21.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

