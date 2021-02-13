Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Cap of $6.58 Billion

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $21.85 or 0.00046170 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $6.58 billion and $996.89 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000174 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,219,237 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

Uniswap Token Trading

Uniswap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

