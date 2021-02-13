United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stake Reduced by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,841 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of United Airlines worth $12,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in United Airlines by 875.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.10.

In related news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 50,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,019,785.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,235.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Oscar Munoz sold 115,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $4,636,734.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 135,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $43.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.63. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $81.74.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

