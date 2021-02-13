United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Short Interest Up 83.7% in January

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,270,000 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the January 14th total of 9,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

United Microelectronics stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. 6,077,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,275,810. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 59.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 171,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 64,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 9.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 113,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

