United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $23,961,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

